Weekend to be dry; heat wave possible next week

NOW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the weekend is expected to be dry. There is potential for a heat wave late next week.

NEXT: Favetta says this weekend is going to kick off a dry stretch lasting into the first half of next week.

Things heat up as well with temperatures in the upper-80s and lower-90s for Tuesday through Thursday when the week could come close to a heat wave. Three days of 90-degree weather are possible. It would be the first heat wave of the season. There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High of 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. Thunderstorm chance. High of 89.

WEDNESDAY: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Mostly sunny. High of 90

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm. High of 88.