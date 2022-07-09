ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend to be dry; heat wave possible next week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

NOW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the weekend is expected to be dry. There is potential for a heat wave late next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwvcw_0gZPJp6300

NEXT: Favetta says this weekend is going to kick off a dry stretch lasting into the first half of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQe2W_0gZPJp6300

Things heat up as well with temperatures in the upper-80s and lower-90s for Tuesday through Thursday when the week could come close to a heat wave. Three days of 90-degree weather are possible. It would be the first heat wave of the season. There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hipp_0gZPJp6300

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High of 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. Thunderstorm chance. High of 89.

WEDNESDAY: Shower and thunderstorm chance. Mostly sunny. High of 90

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm. High of 88.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Staten Island crash leaves 3 teenagers dead, sends six others to the hospital

A tragic crash in Staten Island has left three teenagers dead and one teenager in critical condition. Police say the collision happened just before 9 p.m. when the driver of a 2018 Ford Mustang was speeding eastbound down Hylan Boulevard and swerved into another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Richard Avenue, striking a 2017 GMC Yukon on the driver's side of the vehicle.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy