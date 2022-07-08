ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Bitter Harvest

By James A. Gagliano
City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 21-year-old alleged perpetrator of the mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade, which left seven dead and dozens injured, is apparently cooperating with police, who remain unsure as to his motive. Police apprehended the suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, without incident as he tried to flee the...

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
CBS Minnesota

Dozens travel to funeral of Vietnam veteran they've never met

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...
SPOONER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Dallas#Murder#Violent Crime#Wi
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack

July 12 (UPI) -- New York City's Emergency Department has launched a public service announcement on preparing for possible nuclear attack. The nuclear preparedness PSA released Monday outlined three important steps. First, get inside a building, and move away from the windows. Second, stay inside, shut all doors and windows,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West

Wildfires continue to burn across the West, choking parts of Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho in smoke and temporarily raining ash down on Salt Lake City residents. In Utah, three major fires broke out over the weekend, resulting in moderate air quality across the state expected to linger for several days.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde, a Texas lawmaker leading an investigation into the massacre of 21 people said Tuesday. The 77-minute video, which officials say ends before law enforcement finally breached classroom May 24, does not contain images of children. It has received renewed attention over the past week as anger mounts in Uvalde over an incomplete account about the slow police response and calls for accountability seven weeks after the worst school shooting in Texas history. Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican leading an investigation into the shooting, tweeted that the video and findings from a preliminary report will be shown Sunday in Uvalde to residents and distributed publicly soon after. “We feel strongly that members of the Uvalde community should have the opportunity to see the video and hear from us before they are made public,” Burrows tweeted.
UVALDE, TX
City Journal

Denying Reality on Immigration

Immigration has long been integral to America’s national identity, but our citizenry has also historically been united by what Abraham Lincoln called “the political religion of the nation”—a shared reverence for our Constitution and laws. Indeed, while Americans tend to support immigration as an ideal, many intuitively sense that something has gone badly awry with an immigration system overrun with illegality. And the facts support that intuition. According to Census Bureau statistics, immigrants’ share of the U.S. population rose more from 1990 to 2010 than during any other 20-year period since these figures were first recorded in 1850—from 7.9 percent to 12.9 percent (up 5 percentage points). This broke the previous record set from 1850 to 1870, when it rose from 9.7 percent to 14.4 percent (up 4.7 percentage points). In other words, immigration reshaped the composition of the population more significantly from 1990 to 2010 than over any prior 20-year period since at least 1850, including during the great waves of immigration of the late nineteenth century. While the Census Bureau couldn’t collect reliable statistics on immigrants’ share of the U.S. population during the most recent decennial census—largely because it adopted Covid policies that kept it from going door-to-door during much of 2020—its (generally less reliable) annual surveys indicate that immigrants’ share of the U.S. population continued to rise from 2010 to 2020, though not by as much as over the previous few decades.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy