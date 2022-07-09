WEATHER TO WATCH: Thunderstorms possible tonight; tracking Saturday rain

New Jersey will have to deal with a little bit of wet weather heading into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that there will be the potential for some isolated thunderstorms Friday evening and then some rain heading into Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies, with the possibility for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows cool to the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Rain is expected for parts of the state in the morning and early afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 82 degrees. Mostly clear overnight with lows around 64 degrees.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with temperatures increasing to the upper-80s. Overnight lows around 72 degrees.

COMING UP: Temperatures warm into the 90s for most of the upcoming week. Rain is expected to return by Wednesday.