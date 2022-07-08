ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Chestnut Apologizes For Putting Protestor In Chokehold During Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, the 15-time champion of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest recently won again this past Fourth of July. However, it was a bit more chaotic than usual when a protestor jumped on stage and Joey put him in a chokehold… all while continuing to eat hot dogs.

There were several protestors that wore Star Wars-themed masks and were protesting hot dog manufacturing methods. The signs read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar,” referring to Smithfield Foods’ Circle Four Farms which provides the pork for the hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut regrets putting protestor in a chokehold during the yearly hot dog eating contest

A 21-year-old protestor named Scott Gilbertson jumped on stage with contestants and Joey put him in a chokehold because he wasn’t sure if he was dangerous or not. Joey explained, “I was freaked out a little bit because he had the mask on. I saw the mask and I think that’s when I realized he doesn’t belong here.’’

Scott responded, “I felt like it was unnecessary for sure. I had the mask on so I couldn’t see who it was. I assumed it was a security guard. And then when I saw the video, it was Joey. I was surprised.” Joey also felt it was unnecessary after everything happened and regrets the incident.

Joey said, “As soon as I grabbed the guy, I realized he was a kid. I felt bad afterwards. I was just amped up, just focused on getting back to eating. It’s just unfortunate. I wish that it didn’t happen. It’s a bummer.” Even with all of the chaos, he still won after eating 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

