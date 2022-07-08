ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists dismiss Coyote Peterson's 'large primate skull' discovery as fake

By Nicoletta Lanese
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
Coyote Peterson, known for his YouTube channel, "Brave Wilderness," claimed to have found a large primate skull in Canada.

A "large primate skull" was allegedly found in British Columbia by American YouTuber Coyote Peterson, according to social media (opens in new tab) posts (opens in new tab) he shared on Thursday (July 7). In those posts, Peterson wrote that he had hid the discovery "for several weeks" from government officials and any others who might "try to cease [sic] our footage" of the excavation. However, experts told Live Science that Peterson's claim is highly suspect and that secretly extracting and transporting animal remains across national borders may be illegal.

"I'm sure these pics will be taken down… as will probably the video by government or state park officials… but the skull is safe," the posts read. "I don't know if its what you all think it might be… but I cannot explain finding a primate skull in the Pac Northwest without wondering! What do you believe?" (There are no large primates that currently live in North America — other than humans — and though tales of elusive forest-dwelling hominids such as Bigfoot have persisted for centuries, there is no evidence to suggest such creatures exist.)

Peterson, best known for his YouTube channel "Brave Wilderness" and for hosting a series called "Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild" on Animal Planet, also wrote that he'd release footage of the skull on YouTube this weekend. But in the meantime, scientists have reacted to his alleged discovery on Twitter, questioning the credibility of the claim and suggesting that Peterson's actions — as described in his posts — may cross ethical and legal lines.

Jonathan Kolby, a science consultant and National Geographic Explorer with expertise in wildlife trade, wrote that (opens in new tab) "Smuggling any primate specimens into the United States, even if 'found' in the wild is illegal. Pinging @COYOTEPETERSON for your information.... because @USFWS or @CBP might not be ok with this, even if you think you found Bigfoot...."

Yinan Wang, a graduate student in the Geospatial Intelligence program at Johns Hopkins University, geologist and author of "The 50 State Fossils: A Guidebook for Aspiring Paleontologists (opens in new tab)" (Schiffer Publishing, Ltd., 2018), noted that (opens in new tab) Peterson's skull closely resembles a cast of a gorilla skull that's available for purchase on AliExpress. In the tweet, Wang includes a side-by-side comparison of the AliExpress product and the photos shared by Peterson.

"This is undoubtedly a gorilla skull, as is obvious from numerous anatomical details, and as verified by a list of experts," Darren Naish, a vertebrate paleontologist and science communicator in the U.K., told Live Science in an email. "Also, it seems to be identical to commercially available casts of a specific gorilla skull."

"We can straight away shut down the idea that it might be a real skull of an unknown primate. Nope. It's a cast of a known species," Naish said.

In his posts, Peterson said that he's still in possession of the skull and that the specimen is safe and awaiting primatologist review. The "secure location" of the skull isn't specified, but if it's in the U.S., Peterson's posts would suggest that he somehow smuggled the specimen across the U.S.-Canadian border.

If the skull were indeed genuine, such an act would be illegal, because transporting "biological specimens" and wildlife products or parts — like bones — into the U.S. typically requires permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (opens in new tab).

Furthermore, "the movement of primate specimens is regulated by CITES" — an international treaty aimed at ensuring that international trade of wild animal and plant specimens does not threaten the survival of those species, Naish told Live Science. "You might argue, then, that it's very irresponsible to imply that a person might find a primate specimen in the wild and then just move it around."

Breaking news I've seen on Facebook and Insta: Coyote Peterson is claiming to have discovered the skull of a non-human primate in British Columbia. Is talking about this as if it's for real... pic.twitter.com/YPlmuiHdmMJuly 7, 2022

And if Peterson found the skull in a national park in Canada, his actions would be illegal under the Canada National Parks Act and National Park General Regulations, according to Parks Canada (opens in new tab). These regulations state that it's unlawful to remove any "natural objects" from a park without a permit, and that trafficking wildlife, living or dead, from a park is also an offense. And in a scenario where the skull could be considered a fossil, laws in British Columbia forbid individuals from collecting vertebrate fossils and require that any "unusual or rare specimens" be reported to the Royal B.C. Museum, a local museum or the B.C. Fossil Management Office, the Government of British Columbia states (opens in new tab).

On top of the theoretical questions of legality, the "conspiracy-mongering" language in Peterson's posts worsens the situation, Naish said.

"I'm told that Coyote Peterson does this sort of thing fairly often as clickbait, and that this is a stunt done to promote an upcoming video," Naish said. "Maybe this is meant to be taken as harmless fun. But in an age where anti-scientific feelings and conspiracy culture are a serious problem it — again — really isn't a good look. I think this stunt has backfired."

Originally published on Live Science.

Corey Watson
1d ago

Even if it was legitimate the government would have to get their nose in it and steal and lie about it. I think it's a pretty popular consensus everone is about sick to death of government period, unless of course you're on the dole.

Sandi Baker
1d ago

Ugh! There are no large primate/big foot in the US forests. If there was just one, a coyote would have been found a bone. We still find bones of dinosaurs Native Americans and murder victims even after the predatory animals got done with them. Still nothing that can be attributed to a new species of the humanoid line. I walked everywhere, camped at night, Brie’s wild life cameras it ALWAYS explained either by man. Or 🐻. The screams, our Northern Americans Mt loin. They travel miles all over the US. One was followed to at Louis Mo. another picture of a my lion just walking across the highway. They hunt deer. Deer travel, so does my lion. Once you hear the scream of a mt lion at night, dead black dark where you barely see your hand. When the scream a chill will run down your back. My poor dad at 7, saw a black my lion in a tree not far from where he lived. He said it’s screamed like a woman

George Whitman
1d ago

The problem is, someone considered this fake by looking at photos without considering a scientific investigation. We have many one look experts who think they know better than any qualified investigators.

LiveScience

