Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List Spring 2022

Governor Ned Lamont announced that six new express trains on the New Haven Line and seven new weekday trains on the Waterbury Branch Line have begun service starting today. On the New Haven Line, three weekday morning rush-hour express trains will depart from New Haven with stops in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Grand Central Terminal. These express trains depart New Haven at 5:09 a.m., 5:41 a.m., and 7:52 a.m. Three weekday evening rush-hour express trains will depart from Grand Central Terminal with stops in Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven. These express trains depart Grand Central Terminal at 4:16 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 6:26 p.m. The express trains operate in as little as 1 hour and 39 minutes between New Haven and Grand Central.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO