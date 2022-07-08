Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List Spring 2022

Springfield College Recognizes Dean's List Students for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Milford residents Brett Hart and David Tortora to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Both Tortora and Hart have a primary major in Applied Exercise Science. The criteria for selection...
Springfield College has named Maura Murphy from Ridgefield to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Murphy has a primary major in Business Management. The criteria for selection to the Dean's List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours...
Today, National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Included among the winners is Darien resident and Darien High School student Alexander T. Sutanto who received the Lehigh University Scholarship. Sutanto will study Environmental Science. These Merit Scholar designees...
The Connecticut Press Club is proud to announce its 2021 Communication Contest award winners. The Club saluted winners with a cocktail party and awards ceremony on June 8th at the Old Post Tavern in Fairfield. The contest is held annually and spans a variety of categories—e.g., specialty articles, speeches, columns,...
Brookfield Library announced on social media that staff member Angelica Rodriguez has been promoted to Circulation Supervisor, replacing Karen Murcott, who recently retired. Angelica has been a Circulation Assistant here at The Brookfield Library for the past two years, and also served as a volunteer while she was in college.
Congratulations to Saint Mary School Class of 2022 student Mikayla Hanel, who received the St. Thomas Aquinas Award at the Breakfast of Champions hosted by Dr. Steven Cheeseman, Superintendent of the Diocese of Bridgeport Catholic Schools. After breakfast, students came forward to receive a medal from Mrs. Steuber, deputy superintendent,...
This year’s annual Butterfly Breakfast hosted by Danbury Youth Services (DYS) was a way to thank donors and share the impact their generosity has had on youth and families in the community. At the breakfast, held June 28th at the Amber Room Colonnade, it was clear that DYS supporters are critical to helping the agency fulfill its mission to empower youth to build positive and fulfilling lives.
Ridgefield Public School District (RPS) has part-time, full-time, seasonal, and year-round employment opportunities. One new year-long position is Student Transportation Driver. See this and all open opportunities here:. ➡https://www.applitrack.com/ridgefield/onlineapp/default.aspx. RPS's Food Services partner, Chartwells, is also hiring. Read more about their openings for the fall here:. ➡https://www.ridgefield.org/Food_Services.
New Canaan Library will hold its 15th Annual Literary Luncheon on November 10, 2022 featuring Madeline Miller and her second novel, Circle. Madeline Miller grew up in New York City and Philadelphia and studied Classics at Brown University. The Song of Achilles, her first novel, was awarded the 2012 Orange Prize for Fiction and was a New York Times Bestseller.
A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
SilverSource, the nonprofit agency providing services and resources for older adults in the Stamford area, received a $50,000 grant from the John H. & Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust to support the organization’s Individual Assistance: Housing Stability Program in 2022. The SilverSource Housing Stability Program provides financial assistance, counseling...
Four Connecticut Main Street programs – in Hartford, New Haven, Simsbury and Waterbury - have been designated as Accredited Main Street America™ programs for meeting rigorous performance standards, and in recognition of their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
Bobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been spotted...
The University of New Haven is collaborating with Green Flower, a California-based cannabis education company, to launch several new online certificate programs that focus on opportunities in the cannabis industry. The school is the first college or university in Connecticut to collaborate with Green Flower, which has developed relationships with schools across the country.
After 14 dedicated years, The Brookfield Library wishes our amazing Circulation Supervisor Karen Murcott a bittersweet farewell and a happy retirement!. Karen has been an invaluable staff member. She unfailingly makes every patron that walks into the building feel welcome. She is always looking for ways to do something better, to make The Brookfield Library the best it can be. Karen has also served tirelessly on The Friends of the Brookfield Library for many years.
Governor Ned Lamont announced that six new express trains on the New Haven Line and seven new weekday trains on the Waterbury Branch Line have begun service starting today. On the New Haven Line, three weekday morning rush-hour express trains will depart from New Haven with stops in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Grand Central Terminal. These express trains depart New Haven at 5:09 a.m., 5:41 a.m., and 7:52 a.m. Three weekday evening rush-hour express trains will depart from Grand Central Terminal with stops in Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven. These express trains depart Grand Central Terminal at 4:16 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 6:26 p.m. The express trains operate in as little as 1 hour and 39 minutes between New Haven and Grand Central.
On a warm, slightly overcast Sunday afternoon last August 8, boaters near the Salmon River boat launch on the Connecticut River in East Haddam noticed a personal watercraft drifting without a rider. Less than an hour later, state environmental police recovered a man’s body floating nearby in a no-wake zone....
In a recent update to SafeWise, Greenwich has become the sixth safest city in Connecticut. Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo credited the cooperation with Chief of Police James J. Heavey over the past two-and-a-half years to increase safety for the honor and plans to “move up five more notches” in the future.
