ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austinites gather at Capitol to protest on July Fourth

By Sarah Brager
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters gather at the Texas Capitol gates, signs raised proudly above their heads. Passing cars honk and wave at the growing crowd, some showing support and others meeting the group with countering remarks. One protester lights an American flag, setting it ablaze and watching it burn to ash on the...

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Gov. Abbott calls for release of video from Robb Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined KVUE live at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest headlines around Texas, including the Texas power grid, border policies and controversy regarding the release of hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting incident. Here is an edited transcript of...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
City
Liberty, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Ann Richards’ Legacy Is a Light for Dark Times

There’s a little thrift store in North Austin that has a blue sun-faded Ann Richards yard sign in the window. If you were to inquire, as I did, if the sign was for sale, you’d be politely told “no”—it’s as much a part of the store as the pride flag hanging in the window above clusters of ceramic knickknacks. The store owner did, however, show me another piece of Texas history, a black-and-white photograph under the checkout counter’s plate glass of Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, and George H. W. Bush.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Protest#American#Supreme Court
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

An Austin couple’s fear turns to frustration after a mass shooting in their hometowns

An Austin couple with young children whose hometowns were hit by mass shootings over the last two months is grappling with grief and fear, and they’re demanding change. Elizabeth Murphy is a UT Longhorn who stayed in Austin to raise her family. However, her hometown is Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman opened fire on a popular Fourth of July party, leaving seven people dead.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: ‘Mattress Mack’ teams up with Crime Stoppers of Houston, and more

Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”
HOUSTON, TX
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Historic home of civil rights advocate burns down in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A historic landmark in Taylor burned down early Sunday morning, the city said. The Taylor Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at 3:32 a.m., and when they arrived “the building was engulfed in flames,” per the city. Several fire crews responded to the fire, but the home burned to the ground.
TAYLOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy