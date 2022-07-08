Elizabeth Anne Hurley

FULTON – Alice McGarry Hart, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego, New York. Alice was born on Long Island, New York, on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating from SUNY Oneonta. Alice taught in Utica, New York, where she met her husband Brayton Hart. They were married in 1965 and moved to Oriskany, New York, where she lived for most of her life and raised her three children.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO