Oswego, NY

Elizabeth Anne Hurley

By Contributor
 3 days ago
OSWEGO – Elizabeth Anne Hurley, 69, of Oswego, New York, passed away July 4, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Teresa (Donabella) Hurley. She worked as a Training Specialist...

Frances M. Hibbert

OSWEGO – Frances M. Hibbert, 74, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 9 at the University Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Fortier) Loadwick. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and was a homemaker.
OSWEGO, NY
Alan R Wallace

Alan R Wallace of Land O Lakes, Florida formerly of Fulton NY passed away on July 6, 2022 after a fierce 2 year battle with cancer. Alan was an entrepreneur who, among other things, helped to create multiple Luxury RV resorts in the state of Florida. He was also the past co-owner of Hoover’s Tavern (now Chubby\’s) in Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Fulton Porchfest 2022 Photo Gallery

FULTON – The annual Fulton Porchfest was held yesterday, July 10, in the Vorhees Park area, where musical acts performed for audiences on the porches of volunteers. The event ended with a community drum circle led by Downbeat Percussion. The following photos were taken around noon and 1 p.m....
FULTON, NY
Charles M. Spencer

OSWEGO – Charles M. Spencer, 54, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, Arkansas. Mr. Spencer moved to New York in the early 1990s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He...
OSWEGO, NY
Lucy Catherine (Lynch) Montanaro

PENNELLVILLE, NY – Lucy Catherine (Lynch) Montanaro, age 93, of (Pennellville) Schroeppel Town, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born on May 11, 1929 on Onondaga Hill, New York, to her late parents, Catherine Ann (Strickland) and Chester Lynch. Lucy was a graduate of Split Rock High School, Onondaga Town.
PENNELLVILLE, NY
Oswego County Historians Sponsor Photo Contest

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Municipal Historians Association will be sponsoring a photo contest this summer to celebrate Oswego County’s rich heritage. Photos will be displayed in the Heritage Building at the Oswego County Fair between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, where fairgoers may vote for their favorite in each category.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Timothy R. Rhinehart

SCRIBA, NY – Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba, New York, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, New York, the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills....
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 3 – July 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Thursday, July 7, members of the Fulton Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and various other law enforcement resources, were in the Village of Fair Haven, Cayuga County continuing the search for Nancy J. Howe, age 70 of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Elizabeth L. Belcher

FULTON – Elizabeth L. Belcher, 70, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a former resident of Fulton, New York, and retired from the Nestle Company. Elizabeth is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Nancy (Rusaw) Belcher of Fulton...
FULTON, NY
Martin P. Daniels

PALERMO, NY – Martin P. Daniels, 65, of Palermo, New York, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, June 30, 2022, after battling cancer. Born in Fulton, New York, he was a son to Lloyd “Dusty” and Shirley (Wesley) Daniels and a graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix, New York.
FULTON, NY
Anthony S. Cira Sr.

FULTON – Anthony S. Cira Sr., 85, of Fulton, New York, died Monday July 4, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mr. Cira was born in Syracuse the son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Nason) Cira. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Technical Sergeant, and retired after 20 years of service, after dedicated and honorable service.
FULTON, NY
Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Night July 9 At Fulton Speedway Results

FULTON – Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Night July 9 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[4]; 2. M1-David Marcuccilli[12]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[13]; 4. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[6]; 5. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 6. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 7. 15-Todd Root[7]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[10]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 10. 3M-Michael Stanton[15]; 11. 11-Justin Crisafulli[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[9]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[16]; 14. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 15. 3K-AJ Kingsley[14]; 16. 713-Tommy Collins[21]; 17. 11X-Gordy Button[19]; 18. 42M-Brian Murphy[18]; 19. 47-Brent Cross[17]; 20. B2-Bob Henry Jr[1]; 21. 13-Teddy Starr[20]; 22. 329-Matt Becker[22]; 23. 79-Jeff Prentice[23]
FULTON, NY
Bernadine M. Rose

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Bernadine M. Rose, 91, a resident of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on July 1, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Solomonski) Cary and had attended schools in Philadelphia. She...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Alice McGarry Hart

FULTON – Alice McGarry Hart, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego, New York. Alice was born on Long Island, New York, on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating from SUNY Oneonta. Alice taught in Utica, New York, where she met her husband Brayton Hart. They were married in 1965 and moved to Oriskany, New York, where she lived for most of her life and raised her three children.
FULTON, NY
Mark S. Askew

STERLING, NY – Mark S. Askew, 68, of Sterling, New York, formerly of New Haven, New York, passed away peacefully in his home late Monday, June 27, 2022, after his five year battle with cancer. Mark attended Mexico schools and graduated from Oswego Catholic High. He served as a...
STERLING, NY
Oswego Health Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – After the nonprofit’s annual board meeting held on June 27, 2022, the Oswego Health Board of Directors unanimously voted on changes to leadership as well as the addition of one new member. Local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ed Alberts will serve as Board Chair, a progressive leader...
OSWEGO, NY
Ron Davis III Dominated Winning Fulton Speedway Modified Feature

FULTON – If there was a photo next to the word domination, Ron Davis III’s photo would be used after his Modified feature win Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway. The 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature would see Davis take the lead on lap four and from there would open a half a track lead with only eight cars finishing on the lead lap in the caution race.
FULTON, NY
Catherine T. O’Neil

OSWEGO – Catherine T. O’Neil, 81, daughter of the late Thomas Edward O’Neil and Catherine Serow O’Neil died peacefully at Morningstar Residential Nursing Home on July 5, 2022. She is survived by her brother Thomas J. O’Neil (Kim) and her sister Elizabeth Ann O’Neil Clift (Phil)...
OSWEGO, NY
