MacArthur High School Senior Using Summer as Medical Researcher

By IrvingWeekly Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Wu is a rising senior at MacArthur High School. But he can already add “medical researcher” to his resume as he is spending six weeks of his summer break researching possible osteoarthritis treatments. Wu is garnering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and inching toward his career goals as a participant in the University...

