Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

The Vermillion Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music" debuted Friday night, July 8, in the Thomas H. Craig Center for Performing Arts in Vermillion High School. These are a just a few photos from the first act; look for more photos to be added to this album over the weekend. Better yet, make plans to see this fantastic musical in person. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 and 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO