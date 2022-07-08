Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

Local and state law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Friday, July 8 in Burbank. According to a press release issued Monday by Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe, sheriff’s deputies along with unit from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded at 11:40 a.m. Friday to a motor vehicle crash at a Burbank residence.
VERMILLION — Firefighters from three departments were mobilized for a structure fire in Vermillion Monday morning. According to the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, it was dispatched at 6:49 a.m. to a reported basement fire at 405 S. University St., Vermillion. Fire and EMS units arrived on scene, and fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze. Mutual aid from Elk Point and Gayville fire departments was also requested.
Doris Joann Brown, 86, passed away at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center, on July 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Hansen Funeral Home- Vermillion, July 12, 2022, at 10:30 AM. A committal service will follow at Bluffview Cemetery immediately following the service. Doris was born in Volin,...
The Vermillion Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music" debuted Friday night, July 8, in the Thomas H. Craig Center for Performing Arts in Vermillion High School. These are a just a few photos from the first act; look for more photos to be added to this album over the weekend. Better yet, make plans to see this fantastic musical in person. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 and 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.
