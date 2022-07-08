Rude! Texas Woman Shot in Face After Flashing Lights at Passing Car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO