Fort Worth, TX

Rude! Texas Woman Shot in Face After Flashing Lights at Passing Car

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
 3 days ago
A Fort Worth, Texas woman was shot in the face after flashing her lights at an oncoming vehicle that had its high beam headlights on. The woman is expected to survive, but the family was left devastated. Road Rage In Fort Worth. News 4 San Antonio reported earlier this...

