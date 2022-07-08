ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Will Unveil New Public Art on July 12

 4 days ago
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On July 12, 2022 at 1:00pm, the Town of Morristown will unveil its next piece of public art at Open Space at Speedwell located at 51 Prospect Street next to the Modera 44 and Modera 55 apartments. This piece was part of an international selection process issued in...

New Jersey Stage

SetSail! A collaboration between AHArts and the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association

(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- A collaboration between the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHArts) and the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association (NMHA), this month-long celebration of the maritime heritage of the greater Atlantic Highlands and Navesink areas will include a canoe building event in the AHArts gallery, a canoe painting contest, kids camp classes, an exhibition on the history and art of boat painting, and more. SetSail! will take place from July 10 through August 20, 2022.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week Takes Place July 11-17

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Pride, Inc. presents the 17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week, taking place across New Jersey’s largest city this week from July 11-17. Newark Pride, Inc. works tirelessly and collaboratively to create engaging, safe, and empowering events for the members of the LGBTQ Community year round, and this year’s theme of “Legacy of Liberation” comes at a critical turning point.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support Olas Caribenas/Caribbean Waves. This project will support activities showcasing traditional Caribbean arts, in conjunction with VACNJ’s Spring 2023 Main Gallery exhibition. VACNJ’s project is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Winners of Picture Middlesex County Photography Contest Announced

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has announced the winners for the spring edition of Picture Middlesex County, which was open to all amateur and professional photographers who live in New Jersey from March 8 – May 17, 2022. Overall winners include: Muhammad Taha Khan in first place, Ranjithkumar Rajarethinam in second place, and Peichi Waite in third place. People’s Choice Award winners include: Mahesh Patel in first place, Mahesh Patel in second place, and Lucien Varghese in third place.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Final week of "Rent" at Centenary Stage Company

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are heading into the final weekend of Rent by Jonathan Larson. The show will close July 17, and performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories You Missed

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County approves $634 million budget; most municipalities see decrease in county taxes

Hudson County used $26 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to help keep its tax levy flat and provide some relief for eight of the 12 municipalities. Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City, Guttenberg, East Newark, Union City, Secaucus and West New York will all see a decrease in their county taxes after the $634.7 million 2022 budget was approved June 30, an $80 million decrease from the previous year. The overall tax levy stayed flat at $399.2 million.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Cabana Club reunion will be reminiscent of summer fun from years past

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a memorabilia display, a recreation of the daily lineup at 1 p.m. sharp, and other games and crafts. Admission is charged for guests ages 13 and older. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase and there will be a DJ playing oldies for musical entertainment.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Morristown resident Betty Mills named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of July

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Morristown resident Betty Mills has been named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of July. This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success. Betty has been a volunteer at MPAC since 1994, when The Community Theatre reopened as a performing arts venue.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to Perform at Prudential Center

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States; spanning from February 1 in Tampa, Florida through an April 14 homecoming at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey before heading to Europe. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.
NEWARK, NJ
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Bergen and Morris counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 8 drawing were sold at TKA Management on Route 9 West in Fort Lee and Dorsi’s Deli & Pharmacy on Central Avenue in Stirling, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Shore News Network

Newark Public Works Cleans Up Garbage Under Magazine Street Underpass

NEWARK, NJ – After multiple complaints by residents, the Newark Public Works Department finally cleaned up trash that has been accumulating at the underpass of Magazine Street near Rome Street. Complaints to 3rd Precinct Community Service Officers R. Barbosa and A. Hart responded to complaints about the garbage left at the underpass were forwarded to Public Works and the issue was quickly remedied for residents.
NEWARK, NJ
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from Surati for Performing Arts on July 4th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Surati for Performing Arts, the tri-state area's premier award-winning nonprofit, performed at the Freedom and Fireworks Festival on July 4th, now known as New Jersey's July 4th celebrations. The celebrations were held at Exchange Place, Jersey City on the waterfront. Hosted by Mayor Steven Fulop, The Jersey City Municipal Council, Exchange Place Alliance, and The Office of Cultural Affairs, this event was one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the region drawing around 200,000 visitors and performances by A-list artists. This year Shaquille O’Neal (a.k.a. DJ Diesel), Funk Flex, and Flo Rida took the stage where Surati also performed.﻿
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Enough to make taxpayers sick | Jersey Journal editorial

The finding that many – if not most – New Jersey municipalities are either ignorantly or willfully breaking laws meant to protect taxpayers from the high cost of outrageous parting gifts to retiring employees is shocking and yet hardly surprising at the same time. It’s shocking because, well,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Brick City Comedy Revue's 8th Anniversary Show

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Brick City Comedy Revue is Newark's premier comedy showcase. Hosted by Justin Williams and DJ Gonzalo Silva, the show will celebrate its 8th anniversary on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00pm. The event takes place at Kilkenny Alehouse in Newark and features stand-up performances by LeClerc Andre, Ryan Beck, Kenice Mobley, and Teresa DeGaetano. The musical guest is Krash Battle, an alternative Hip-Hop/R&B artist from Rahway.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

