ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

City of Valdosta Announces O'Dowd As New City Engineer

valdostacity.com
 3 days ago

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce and welcome Benjamin O'Dowd as the new City Engineer. O'Dowd began his college career at Valdosta State University before transferring to Georgia Institute of Technology, where is graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. O'Dowd has worked in the private sector...

www.valdostacity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Emerson, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators hope incoming test results help them determine whose body was found in Moultrie earlier this month and how the person died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was called in to investigate after 11 a.m. on July 1. A body was found on...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter recognized for heroic actions

One Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter is being recognized for his heroic actions. Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was recognized on Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored Whiting for "his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need," says the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. veteran gives fellow vet life-saving gift

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia Veteran is helping a fellow veteran continue to fight for his life. All thanks to a different kind of sacrifice she made. Lindsay Gutierrez decided to give the gift of life after participating in the American Elegance pageant. During the pageant, she met a friend who was devastated about needing a kidney transplant.
NASHVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Civil Engineering#New City#Valdosta State University#City Engineer#Moody In 2007
wfxl.com

Colquitt County cigarette thief's identity wanted by deputies

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to identify a man wanted for stealing from a local store. Deputies say that just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an unknown black male entered the FastTrac Convenience Store, located at the intersection of Ga. Highway 37 East and Industrial Drive.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA
WJBF.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-yr-old Lucas Horne found

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVI”S CALL, at the request of Coffee County Sheriffs Office. It has been reported that Lucas Elliot Horne, a 1-year-old biracial male child was abducted on July 11th at 1:30 a.m., by Joseph Michael Horne.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Two dead in Ray City shooting Thursday

An investigation is underway after two people were killed Thursday evening. The Lanier County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident that left two people dead near Courtney Way in Ray City. The GBI says...
RAY CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 bodies discovered in Suwannee County

A man and a woman were found shot and killed near Live Oak on Saturday morning. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) release on social media, deputies received a 911 call regarding a death at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road. Once...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Suwannee County deputies find man and woman dead in a car

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak on Saturday. Deputies say they were both shot, and they are ruling their deaths as homicides. Law enforcement officials say they will not be releasing the...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

LHS season ticket renewal deadline looms

The wait for LHS football is almost over and that means season tickets must be renewed by July 13th. “The Lowndes Athletic Department reminds all Viking season ticket holders that Wednesday, July 13, 2022 is the deadline to renew your season tickets at Martin Stadium for the 2022 Viking football season. The ticket office is currently closed but will reopen on Monday July 11 at 9:00 am. Season ticket holders can reclaim their seats from 9:00 am till 4:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Tifton Police say missing man found

According to a post to the Tifton Police Department's Facebook page, Simmons- Grace has been located. The Tifton Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing man. 37-year-old Antonio Simmons-Grace was last seen on June 18 at Dee's Apartments. Simmons-Grace pictured below is from Miami, Florida (he has...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Douglas utility customers under boil water advisory

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced all city water customers are under a water advisory due to a potential health hazard that may exist in the water distribution system. Water is being restored throughout the city and the pipe has been fixed and the water pressure will...
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy