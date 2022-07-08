ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Newberry Commission Gives Nod to New Wastewater Treatment Facility

 3 days ago

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry is set to move forward with a new wastewater treatment facility plan. On June 15, the City Commission voted unanimously to move ahead with the plan as described by Woodard & Curran Project Manager Justin DeMello and to also send the plan to the Florida...

Newberry planning board recommends approving 180 home development

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city planning and zoning board voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend the Newberry City Commission move forward with a proposal to develop 180 new homes in a residential area. The board voted unanimously to recommend the project to the commission. The area is in the...
Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
Miller Construction launching construction on warehouse in Ocala Airport Logistics Park

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Miller Construction Company will start construction in early June on a speculative warehouse at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala for Boyd+Mox Industrial Development. The 100,090-sq. ft. space is currently designed as a single, open shell.
Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
0710 Chronicle week in review: Inverness makes way for 2023 road construction, big retail plaza construction gets closer, mall set to close Aug. 30 and drivers need to lower the noise

After decades of talking about the need to widen U.S. 41, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled a project that will widen U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge from two lanes to a four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks. Unfortunately,...
To reduce costs, sheriff's office makes changes to helicopter fleet

Changes were made in recent years to the fleet of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office helicopters to reduce the overall cost of the agency’s aviation unit. According to the sheriff’s office, it retired its two long-serving choppers, and acquired four OH-58 helicopters for $12,000 through a government military- surplus program.
Ocala resident weighs in on airport expansion, grocer options

When we moved to Ocala five years ago, what we found so wonderful was that it was a smaller city filled with beautiful parks, nice shops, a lovely and quaint downtown, and good people. It always amazes me when I hear newcomers to our beautiful community complain about the lack...
Afternoon Thunderstorm Over Orange Lake

Check out this awesome shot of afternoon thunderstorms over Orange Lake taken at Georgie’s Lakeside Restaurant and Lounge. Thanks to Bev Hendry for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Fire officials: Half acre of land on fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue was on the scene of a wildfire Saturday afternoon. The crew was called to the 3100 block of Northeast 42nd Road around 2:34 p.m. Fire officials say flames were spreading north and south and about half an acre was on fire when they arrived.
Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
Gainesville car scene thrives amid gas prices and noise complaints

The red interior of Max Nagel’s father’s fully-restored Oldsmobile Cutlass was mesmerizing; it awakened his love for cars and kickstarted his future fleet. “He would drive it around and he would get looks from everyone,” Nagel said. “I kind of made my own bond to it, as I did with all my cars.”
2 bodies discovered in Suwannee County

A man and a woman were found shot and killed near Live Oak on Saturday morning. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) release on social media, deputies received a 911 call regarding a death at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road. Once...
Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
Marion County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman from Ocala

OCALA, Fla, - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered 63-year-old woman from Ocala. Deborah Gutierrez reportedly left her home at 3645 SW 151st Court and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County. Gutierrez is driving a 2022 Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of ZJ68C according to deputies.
