Radar Told You First — 'RHOC' Stars Jen Armstrong & Noella Bergener NOT Returning For Season 17

Source: Bravo; Mega

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is getting a shake-up next season, and Radar told you first — Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener aren't coming back for Season 17 of the Bravo franchise. The duo, who are both going through messy divorces, made their departure announcements on Friday, just one week after RadarOnline.com spilled the tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Noella went first, posting a goodbye message on her Instagram Stories. "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote.

"Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Moments later, Dr. Jen revealed her departure, confirming what this outlet reported last week.

"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them," she wrote.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, our RHOC spies told us that Jen Armstrong would no longer be holding an orange, and Noella was either getting demoted or gone altogether.

We were also told that Shannon Beador and Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow are returning as full-time housewives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

But when it comes to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, our insiders said there's a good chance the besties were taking a demotion to make way for a bigger fish.

RadarOnline.com was told there's buzz that Tamra Judge is making her highly-anticipated RHOC return, joining the cast for Season 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Several well-connected informants told us that Tamra has already made up her mind that she's returning to the franchise. There's also talk that Alexis Bellino is making her comeback — however, RadarOnline.com was told last week that she hadn't signed a contract.

While Dr. Jen and Noella are out, and Tamra is most likely in, there's no room for Vicki Gunvalson. We're told the OG of the OC will not be on Season 17.