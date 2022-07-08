ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were male and female in ages ranging in their 50s and 90s with no comorbidities known. Our condolences go out to their family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick

● Stay home when you are sick

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

South Texas hospital data breach puts 15,000 patients at risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Notifications are going out to CHRISTUS Spohn patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a network breach back in May. According to CHRISTUS Health, it was May 4 when IT security discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their network. They said operations were not impacted, but CHRISTUS Health said they are making sure to notify any patient whose data may have been accessed.
KIII TV3

Burning structure leads to brush fire in Flour Bluff area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire officials are working to control a brush fire near Lola Johnson Rd. and Laguna Shores. It began as a structure fire, which then caught onto the brush and continued from there. Officials said the fire is currently at 90% containment and they are checking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
KRIS 6 News

Drugs distribution hub shut down on Corpus Christi's West Side

A man and a woman were arrested after they were found in possession of a significant amount of drugs Thursday in the 2400 block of Niagara Street. The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit, which includes officers from the Bishop Police Department, executed a search warrant at the house, which an investigation determined was being used to distribute and sell drugs.
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi families keep cool at Collier Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot temperatures and high humidity are recipes for disaster when it comes to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but families definitely enjoyed some fun in the sun, Sunday afternoon, right up the road at Collier pool. "It's very nice. Everyone seems to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Deadly cocaine warning for the Mathis area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a Facebook post by the Mathis Police Department, they are urging people in possession of cocaine to dispose of it. The department says that it has received reports from other area agencies that there is cocaine being sold in the Mathis area that has caused several deadly drug overdoses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Male And Female#Tx#The Corpus
KIII 3News

Animal Care Services to host "Empty the Shelter" adoption event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters across the country. Here in Corpus Christi, Animal Care Services will start their "Empty the Shelter" promotion this Monday, July 11th through the 31st. Unprecedented overcrowding has shelters in...
KIII 3News

Unit catches fire at Weber Square apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to Weber Square Apartments around 7 p.m., Sunday evening, after a unit caught fire. Battalion Chief David Saenz told 3NEWS that upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke at the complex, but they were able to put it out quickly with no injuries reported.
CW33

Study: 3 Texas cities ranked in top 10 sweatiest in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no joke to be made here it’s hot and not just in Texas but around the U.S. as summer is officially in full swing and the almighty sun is doing its thing and bringing the heat. MyDatingAdviser.com has done the leg work and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIII 3News

Blanket fire near Falfurrias grows to 5,450 acres

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that started Saturday night has burned over 5450 acres southwest of Falfurrias, officials said. Falfurrias, Kleberg, and Hebbronville Counties, plus many more fire agencies, including the Texas Forestry Service, are out there to help. Rural areas are using a lot of air support...
FALFURRIAS, TX
KIII TV3

San Patricio man sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in San Patricio County earlier Thursday. It's part of a case that dates back to 2020. Manuel Prado was seen on his regular morning walk to school grounds. When he got into...
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi to host the J24 World Sailing Competition for the first time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time ever, Corpus Christi will host the J24 World Championship with over 200 sailors from all over the world. "The last two years off have been a tough thing. We've sailed, but we really haven't been able to do regattas like this," said Keith Whittemore, a retired sailor and 2019 J24 World Champion. "The fact that this is one of the first J24 World Championships since COVID, and we're in Corpus Christi, which is one of the most awesome places to sail on the planet if you can get over the heat, is phenomenal."
mysoutex.com

Alaniz tabbed as county’s rep on BDA

Alexis Bledsoe has vacated the county representative position on the Bee Development Authority following her election to the Beeville City Council. Although she was re-appointed to the Bee Development Authority as a city representative, that left a spot open for the county to fill. Jody Alaniz, one of the owners...
BEE COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

548
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy