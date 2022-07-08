ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Storch, known for role in TV show "F Troop," dies at 99

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his "F Troop" role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, has died. Storch was 99.

Storch died of natural causes early Friday in his New York City apartment, according to his manager, Matt Beckoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJZcq_0gZOua8u00
In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop," poses during the filming of an episode at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles. AP Photo/David F. Smith, File

Although "F Troop" lasted only two seasons on ABC, from 1965 to 1967, it became a cult favorite in reruns. Its devoted fans could recite almost all of the adventures of the incredibly incompetent soldiers of Fort Courage and the members of the nearby Native American tribe who only pretended to be at war with them.

As Agarn, Storch was the wild-eyed partner and protege of Forrest Tucker's wily Sgt. O'Rourke, who often schemed with Frank DeKova's Chief Wild Eagle to fleece unsuspecting visitors. Ken Berry's Capt. Parmenter was Fort Courage's clueless commander.

While "F Troop" brought him lasting fame, Storch appeared in scores of films and TV shows both before and after the show. He also enjoyed a long career in theater and as a comic at resorts in New York State's Catskill Mountains area.

He never regretted being best known for the series, his manager said.

"He embraced it. He loved being Agarn" and relished working with his co-stars, said Beckoff. Storch was the "kindest, sweetest person," who always had time for autograph-seekers and was generous to people in need, he said.

Storch's credits included "Funny Valentine," "Sweet 16," "Sex and the Single Girl," "S.O.B.," "Airport," "Treasure Island" and "Oliver Twist." On TV, he guest-starred on such shows as "Married... With Children," "Archie Bunker's Place," "Trapper John, M.D.," "Fantasy Island," CHiPS," "The Love Boat," "Get Smart," "Love American Style," "Gilligan's Island" and "Car 54 Where Are You?"

His many theater appearances ranged from a brutal detective in a 1983 Broadway revival of "Porgy and Bess" to Chief Sitting Bull in the 2000 revival of "Annie Get Your Gun" with Reba McEntire.

Storch said in a 1998 interview that he was surprised to be considered for an Army comedy such as "F Troop," with it being well known that he served in the Navy during World War II. "All I knew about horses was that they give milk and can bite from both ends," he quipped.

Indeed, it was his Navy service that had greatly boosted his career. During the war, he had met a radio operator in the Marshall Islands named Bernie Schwartz who had told him, "I'm going to be a movie star." Storch, already a seasoned comic on the resort circuit, had tried to talk him out of it, warning him that the business could be tough.

They met again after the war, and Schwartz, who by now had changed his name to Tony Curtis, remembered the funny guy from the islands. Storch went on to appear in eight of Curtis' movies, including "Captain Newman," "Who Was That Lady?" and "The Great Race."

Laurence Samuel Storch was born in New York City where, he recalled proudly, he went on to become class clown at DeWitt Clinton High School and "was invited not to come back."

He practiced his comedy in Harlem theaters for $2 a night before graduating to the famed training ground for comedians of his era, the Catskills.

His first big break came on TV in the early 1950s with "The Cavalcade of Stars," with Jackie Gleason. That led to "The Larry Storch Show," a 1953 summer series. Regular movie and TV work followed.

Storch was married to Norma Greve from 1961 until her death in 2003.

Comments / 41

Ro Lambti
2d ago

🙏🕯️Eternal Rest Grant unto him, O Lord, May Perpetual Light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the Faithful Departed through The Mercy of God,Rest in Peace.Amen. 🙏🕯️Thank you for the great entertainment. Condolences. 💐

Reply
13
Amber Lasater
2d ago

The stage light has gone out and we have lost another great actor.He left us with so many happy memories along the way. His charcters that he played were fun to watch. May you share some of the comedy actor that you were here with the angels up in heaven. May you R.I.P My thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to his family and his acting family.

Reply
8
Bebee Powers
2d ago

in life we are losing so many to circumstances beyond our control to have been noted for funny is ageless...but knowing they are in a better place having done what they were good at and loved doing. R.I.P.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Primetimer

Larry Storch, Veteran Comedy Actor Known For F-Troop, Dead at 99

Television comedy star Larry Storch has died. The actor, who was most well-known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agran on the 1960s sitcom F-Troop, was 99. His family confirmed his passing on his Facebook page, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Is a Very Successful Country Singer

Runaway June guitarist Jennifer Wayne is a member of a famous family. She is one of the late Hollywood star John Wayne's granddaughters. Wayne, 40, has blazed a trail of her own, beginning her music career as a member of the trio Stealing Angels. She co-founded Runaway June in 2015 and the trio's biggest hit so far is "Buy My Own Drinks" from their 2019 album.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Berry
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Forrest Tucker
Person
Larry Storch
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
John Oliver
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F Troop#Porgy And Bess#Fantasy Island#Cpl#Abc#Native American
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy