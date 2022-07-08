ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Wildfire grows near Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire quintupled in size near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said.

The fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which has the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. The rest of the national park is open.

In this image provided by the National Park Service, a firefighter walks near the Mariposa Grove as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park, California, Thursday, July 7, 2022. A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. National Park Service via AP

The blaze grew from 46 acres Thursday night to 250 acres by Friday morning with no containment, said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson.

The sequoias are threatened by the flames, but there have been no reports of severe damage to the grove's named sequoias, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant, Phillipe said.

Some park visitors had to be evacuated from the fire zone Thursday, but there were no injuries. Access to the grove was closed to allow firefighters easier access to the flames, Phillipe said.

"Our priorities are certainly the giant sequoias and the community of Wawona," which lies within the park, she said.

The fire was first reported on the park's the Washburn Trail — for which the fire was then named — in the Mariposa Grove's lower section on Thursday around 2 p.m. by 911 callers, Phillipe said. Its cause remains under investigation.

Crews are fighting the blaze by ground and air in hopes of preventing the fire from spreading.

"We're really hitting it hard, as much as we can," Phillipe said.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- The largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park remained closed Saturday as firefighters battled a blaze that threatened the gathering of the iconic trees and forced hundreds of campers to evacuate.The rest of the park in California remained open, though smoke that hung in the air obscured some of the most scenic vistas and views.More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened in the Mariposa Grove but as of Saturday afternoon there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant. Some of the massive trunks were wrapped in...
