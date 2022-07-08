ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

VIDEO: Joel Tudor Surfing Malibu

By Marlowe Kushner
tetongravity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Tudor’s surfing is poetry in motion. And with what turned out to be somewhat of a lackluster winter surf season in California, he was surly stoked to score some solid swell in Malibu over the weekend. I am always amazed at how easy Joel makes his surfing look. The man...

www.tetongravity.com

