Fairfield, CT

Town of Fairfield News

fairfieldct.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease click here to view the agenda for a special Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022...

www.fairfieldct.org

New Haven Independent

2 Landlords Prosecuted In Housing Court

Damaged bathroom ceilings, cracked walls, rodent infestations, and a host of other city-inspector-discovered code violations have landed two local landlords in criminal housing court — as Renaissance Management’s Matthew Harp now faces a total of five cases, while Ocean Management’s Shmuel Aizenberg has picked up yet another two.
milfordmirror.com

Milford pauses development of lots that predate zoning rule

MILFORD — A moratorium on the development of all non-conforming lots in subdivisions across the city — including those created before the adoption of subdivisions on Nov. 1, 1929 — is soon going into place. In real estate terms, a non-conforming lot is a property had improvements...
MILFORD, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield, CT
Government
eastoncourier.news

A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass

The Covid numbers remain about the same with some talk about new variants and a coming uptick. I think most of us have pretty much returned to our normal lives and rightfully so. Those of you with small children should discuss vaccinations with your pediatricians. For the adults, remember the virus is still with us and many face circumstances where we should still be cautious and thoughtful.
EASTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Westport Police Investigate Untimely Death of Stratford Woman

Westport police are investigating the untimely death of a Stratford woman that happened over the weekend. Officers were called to a parking lot on Jesup Road on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report that a car was running and it appeared that a person was laying in the backseat.
STRATFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Police: Woman Found Dead in Car in Library Parking Lot

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road on a report that a car was running, and it appeared that a person was lying in the backseat. The first arriving officers determined that the occupant was notresponsive. Westport EMS also responded to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but unfortunately the party was pronounced deceased. The deceased was tentatively identified as a thirty-four-year-old female from Stratford, CT.
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Person In The River

2022-07-09@5:24pm–#Seymour CT– First responders on Wakelee Street/Deforest Avenue for a person looking to harm themselves who jumped into the Naugatuck River. Firefighter have the person in view. Railway has been suspended at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Criminal Mischief

Milford News: On July 6, 2022, Milford Police responded to a New Haven Avenue residence. The victim stated that they found their clothes in a pile covered in bleach. After an investigation, it was determined that Reginald Boyd had doused the clothes with bleach. The clothes were valued at $1200.00. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford police respond to serious MVA, investigation is ongoing

Milford Police say that on Sunday, July 10 at approximately 4:48 pm a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue. "The collision was found to involve a 2007 Lexus IS250 operated by a juvenile and a 2016 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The juvenile operator of the Lexus was driving west on Broad Street when it turned left and struck the motorcycle that was traveling east on Bridgeport Ave.," police explain.
MILFORD, CT
point2homes.com

36 Robinhood Road, Danbury, Fairfield County, CT, 06811

Your hunt for the perfect home is over! Where did it end? At 36 Robinhood Rd towards the end of a long, quiet cul-de-sac in the well-sought-after King Street area on the west side of Danbury. As you pull into the driveway, you instantly feel the privacy from the high shrubbery in the front yard. Continue walking around the house; you will be amazed by a spacious and level backyard as many ideas cross your mind. At the end of the property is a gathering area with a fire pit and an outdoor cooking station. There are three official bedrooms, yet, with three additional rooms downstairs, there is plenty of room to work or play at home. Most recently the owners used it as a five-bedroom home. The storage room can easily be converted back into a garage.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Sandy Hook Fire Chief Dies After Returning From Call

A longtime Fairfield County fire chief has died after responding to a fire call. Sandy Hook Fire Chief William "Bill" Halstead, age 72, a lifelong Newtown resident, who has served the department as chief for 44 years, died on Friday, July 8, after responding to a call, according to Sandy Hook Volunteer fire department officials.
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car and Motorcycle Collide

2022-07-09@4:19pm– #Shelton CT–Report of a collision between a motorcycle and car in the area of 75 Bridgeport Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
GreenwichTime

Food trucks at Bridgeport's Seaside Park: What to know about the eats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just as New Haven has become a beacon for food truck enthusiasts with 'Food Truck Paradise,' the city of Bridgeport looking at replicating the successful food truck formula at Seaside Park. “I said, ‘It’s something similar, like what they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven fire displaces 15, leaving ‘severe structural damage’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire ripped through a house on Hallock Avenue Sunday morning, displacing 15 people, including seven children. The New Haven Fire Department first arrived at the fire at 8:59 a.m. after multiple calls were reported. The fire was prevalent on all three floors of...
Daily Voice

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fox40jackson.com

Connecticut teen dead, woman injured in Fairfield

A teenage boy was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a church banquet hall in Fairfield, police said. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a fight broke out inside the Calvin United Church’s banquet hall, Fairfield Police Lt. Michael E. Paris said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, CT

