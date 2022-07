Americans are continuing to feel pain at the pump, but one family-owned gas station in Snohomish County is giving local drivers some relief. M&M Mart off Smokey Point Boulevard in Marysville is offering gas at a lower cost on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as the country continue to grapple with high gas prices, FOX 13 reports. Even though there are reports of fuel prices falling over the last month, the average cost for gas in Washington is over $5, according to the AAA.

17 HOURS AGO