Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR....

www.kulr8.com

kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Billy Finkler back in custody today in 1922 after being taken from a train near Montpelier the morning of July 7. Finkler was wanted as a suspect in a July 6 holdup of the Jefferson County National Bank in Rigby after bank officials identified him as one of the two men who’d held them up and stolen $3,800. Bonneville County Sheriff Robert Oley led the chase and said they expected to quickly apprehend the second suspect. Finkler had already served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary for burglary and received a pardon. He said he knew nothing about the holdup in Rigby. Officials at the bank said $700 had been recovered from an abandoned car found near Soda Springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kvnutalk

Pocatello woman dies in single vehicle rollover – Cache Valley Daily

FORT HALL, Idaho — A 22-year-old Pocatello woman died in a single vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident reportedly occurred around 6:10 p.m., on southbound Interstate-15 at milepost 84, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Idaho State Police report the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4, when it...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Police reports show a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
#Preparedness#Snake River#Advisories#Wfo Pocatello Warnings#Mdt Fri Jul 8
point2homes.com

640 Falls Drive, Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, ID, 83401

This stunning home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a neighborhood just minutes from dozens of restaurants, Costco, WinCo, and Walmart. The exterior of the home was just revitalized with a fresh coat of paint. As you enter the home, you will love the newly restored hardwood floors on the main level. Both the kitchen and the bathroom have been fully updated. The basement has an additional two bedrooms, a family room and one bathroom. It has also been upgraded with brand new carpet. Not only does the house have plenty of room inside, but it also has a large yard for entertaining. Come by the Open House on Saturday July 9th from 10:00am-12:00pm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'This could have easily turned into horrific tragedy': Overloaded boat with seven people on board and no life jackets capsizes on local reservoir

At about 4:30 a.m. on July 10, 2022, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was made aware of a boat that had sunk on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs. The initial report indicated that seven people had been aboard the vessel and all seven had made it safely to shore. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol was activated and responded to the area along with Caribou County EMS. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'SPECIAL GROUP OF PEOPLE': Pocatello police dispatch center first in state to receive global accreditation

POCATELLO — Even after more than two decades on the job, Pocatello Police Department dispatcher Brian Smith is still experiencing situations for the first time. Though he’s helped parents who call 911 remain calm while in labor en route to the hospital, he recently coached a couple through his first actual delivery. Just 30 minutes later, Smith provided lifesaving instructions to a mother with an unconscious infant unable to breathe. With Smith’s help via phone, the mother revived her child.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Import Domestic Throwdown car show set for Saturday

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho’s Import Domestic Throwdown automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this Saturday. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as competitions for auto enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles. The...
MUSIC
Big Country News

Southern Idaho Police Looking for Inmate who Walked Away From Work Detail

IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho Falls is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Larry Mathew Robinson II. Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a work detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on E. Lincoln Rd. just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. The supervising Deputy notified area patrol units who searched the area for Robinson were unable to locate him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahofallsmagazine.com

The Idaho Falls Family Fun Center

The Idaho Falls Family Fun Center was created with the purpose of bringing families together to build memories that last. This isn’t a place for parents to come and drop their kids and go or sit in the corner and chat with the other adults while the kids have all the fun. At the Family Fun Center, parents and kids are in the arena together, and when the timer starts, the game is on!
IDAHO FALLS, ID

