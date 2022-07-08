Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater Counties

Press release from FEMA Region 8:

Helena, Mont.– Locations to apply for FEMA assistance will soon be opening in several counties affected by flooding. FEMA will open both Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) and Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) across Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties. All locations can help homeowners, renters, and business owners who were affected by June’s severe flooding.

A Disaster Recovery Center, jointly operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, will open in Carbon County. Representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other agencies will be at the center to explain disaster assistance programs and help eligible survivors apply for aid.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at:

Carbon County

Roosevelt Jr. High School

413 S Oakes Ave, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Once opened, the DRC will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Stillwater County and Park County next week:

Stillwater County

Absarokee Elementary School

327 S. Woodward Ave.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Tuesday, July 12 - opening

Park County

Park High School

102 View Vista Dr., Livingston

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Wednesday, July 13 - opening

Several Mobile Registration Intake Centers are also coming to the area. These locations will have Disaster Survivor Assistance teams onsite assisting with applications, inquiries, updates, and referrals. Two upcoming MRICs include:

Carbon County

Fromberg Methodist Church

14 North Montana Ave.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8; Saturday, July 9; Monday, July 11; Tuesday, July 12

Park County

Gardiner High School

510 W. Stone St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 11 through Saturday, July 16

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for assistance. If possible, before going to a Disaster Recovery Center you should apply for assistance with FEMA online or by calling. You can do so in several ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and click “Apply Online”Call 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned phone, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.Download the FEMA App for smartphones or mobile devices

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw .

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also available for homeowners, renters, businesses and most private nonprofits to help with residential and business losses not covered by insurance. After registering with FEMA, survivors and businesses may apply online at SBA’s secure website https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela ; or obtain information on SBA disaster loan applications by calling 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for those with hearing loss) or online at www.sba.gov/disaster .

For more information about FEMA’s support to Montana’s flooding and severe storms recovery, visit 4655 | FEMA.gov . Follow the FEMA Region 8 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion8