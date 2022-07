Police in Maryland are offering a $10,000 reward in the hunt for the suspect behind a “grandparent scam” that has targeted at least three senior citizens. The incidents — in which victims are told their family members are in jail and that they need to hand over money to secure their release — unfolded between May 31 and June 3 outside of Washington, D.C., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

