👨‍🚀 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Movie With Live Music: Toy Story

RARE FIND in SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS!!!! Blue ribbon schools: Benfield Elementary, Severna Park Middle School, and Severna Park High School. This impeccable home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a private lot in the Woodland Estates community, tucked between Chartwell and Shipley's Choice neighborhoods! Key Features include: Private Wooded Backyard, Renovated Kitchen with refinished cabinets, new backsplash tile, under cabinet lighting added, brand new light fixtures. Kitchen Appliances – 2 Full Dishwashers, New 48" GE Monogram Refrigerator, New Touchless Artesso Pull-Down prep faucet, First Floor Full Bath - convenient for use with backyard pool, full Laundry Room on First and Second Floor completely Renovated Master Bath , Whole House Generator, Rough-In Under Basement Stairs for Wet Bar, Full Bedroom and Bathroom in Basement.
