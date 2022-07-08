ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

👨‍🚀 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Movie With Live Music: Toy Story

macaronikid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder what toys do when people aren't around? Toy Story answers that question in one of the most beloved family movies of our generation, starring Woody, Buzz, and all their friends. Experience the magic of this classic, fun-filled journey in a brand-new way, as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) performs...

pasadenamd.macaronikid.com

foxbaltimore.com

Atlas to open two new restaurants in Harbor East

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group says it will open two new restaurants in the space of the former Flemming's Steakhouse. One of the restaurants is expected to be a 200 seat prime steakhouse. It will feature the largest wine cellar of any Atlas property. It will...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 11 Finding a place in Annapolis where they make ’em like they did back at Memorial Stadium

On the eleventh day of the Maryland #CrabCakeTour in 2021, Nestor called a “wild card” day only picking a very hot August day to venture to Annapolis and randomly pick a spot for ‘cake that felt right. There were many, many options all around Eastport, Edgewater and Annapolis. After a difficult few drive-bys, he picked Davis’ Pub and an outdoor seat.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore magazine

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival in Photos

Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp baskets, grilled salmon, steamed crab, and hot fish. Another carries small bags of Quenepa (Spanish Lime)—a green-skinned stone fruit with a tart, orange flesh. “Just eat the fruit,” the vendor explains. “Don’t chew the seed!”
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

15 Summer Staycation Ideas in Anne Arundel County

Did you know that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the average American family hasn’t taken a real vacation in 3 years now? While we all love a good vacation getaway, with gas prices on the rise, a staycation can be a fun alternative!. In celebration of our 15th Anniversary,...
wypr.org

A Black Tale of Homeland, Baltimore

Lawrence Jackson grew up in West Baltimore. Returning to the city as a “distinguished professor” at Johns Hopkins after building his career elsewhere … called him to navigate the city’s streets and neighborhoods with a discerning eye, calculating what works for his sons and for him, finding answers in the distant as well as recent past, digging into the patrimony he’s earned and what he can hope to pass on.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Argentinian Tall Ship Arrives At Inner Harbor, Tours Available This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Argentine Navy tall ship is visiting Baltimore this weekend and offering Marylanders the chance to step aboard for free deck tours. “It’s a very exciting day for Baltimore, we have our first tall ship in the Inner Harbor this year,” said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore, a nonprofit group that recruited the ship, the ARA Libertad. The Libertad, a training vessel for Argentinian midshipmen, arrived at the Inner Harbor on Friday morning. Tours are available on: Friday, July 8 from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, July 11 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The ship will be closed to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Governor Larry Hogan took time out of his busy schedule to dine in Nottingham last week. The governor had dinner at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant on Belair Road on Thursday. “Last night, the First Lady and I enjoyed an excellent dinner with some close friends at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall,” Governor Hogan said on Friday morning. “It was … Continue reading "Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant" The post Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands. Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9. There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.
ARBUTUS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid: 'If they were teaching me something, I'd be in school'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

407 Woodland Estates Way

RARE FIND in SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS!!!! Blue ribbon schools: Benfield Elementary, Severna Park Middle School, and Severna Park High School. This impeccable home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a private lot in the Woodland Estates community, tucked between Chartwell and Shipley's Choice neighborhoods! Key Features include: Private Wooded Backyard, Renovated Kitchen with refinished cabinets, new backsplash tile, under cabinet lighting added, brand new light fixtures. Kitchen Appliances – 2 Full Dishwashers, New 48" GE Monogram Refrigerator, New Touchless Artesso Pull-Down prep faucet, First Floor Full Bath - convenient for use with backyard pool, full Laundry Room on First and Second Floor completely Renovated Master Bath , Whole House Generator, Rough-In Under Basement Stairs for Wet Bar, Full Bedroom and Bathroom in Basement.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
NottinghamMD.com

Storms possible in Baltimore area on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD—Stormy weather is possible in the Baltimore area on Tuesday, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service says conditions will turn hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours on July 12th. Residents should stay tuned to local forecasts. The post Storms possible in Baltimore area on Tuesday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD

