Orlando, FL

Duck and Drake Kitchen to have a brick and mortar in 2023￼

By Post By: Tonya Holman
 4 days ago
Photo: Official

Next year, Duck & Drake Mobile Kitchen, located outside of Digress Wine at 1215 Edgewater Drive in College Park, will have a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

Owned and operated by Heberto and Rona Segura, Duck & Drake Kitchen offers an array of high-end, seasonal dishes such as Wagyu Beef Sliders, Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas, Passion Fruit Panna Cotta, and Braised Lamb Shoulder. ‌Combined with Digress wines, the location has become a seasonal hotspot.

Duck & Drake Kitchen will open on the ground floor of the downtown Radius Apartments, at 355 N. Rosalind Avenue early next year. ‌With 2,400 square feet for a bar, the space allows for sophisticated wine lists,‌ ‌cocktails,‌ ‌and‌ ‌beer.

They will continue to serve from both the Digress location as well as the new brick-and-mortar in 2023, according to their social media.

At the Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards in 2021, Duck and Drake Kitchen won Best Restaurant, and Digress was named Best Wine Bar.

Details were requested but were not yet answered.

Photo: Official

Cox’s Chophouse Trailer Will Come to Orlando Area

Cox’s Chophouse, a traveling food trailer, will be ready for business in the Orlando area soon. What Now Orlando spoke with the owner, Amanda Moseley, for more details about her food trailer. Moseley says that the trailer will serve food “All around, mostly [in] Kissimmee and Orlando, but we really want to do different festival events and community events.”
ORLANDO, FL
globalmunchkins.com

11 of the Best Things To Do At Universal CityWalk Orlando

The panoramic view of Universal CityWalk Orlando is breathtaking, featuring fantastical architecture and a festive array of neon lights and colors, but the real fun to be had is up close and personal. Visitors to Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure need only step outside the theme park to...
ORLANDO, FL
