Duck and Drake Kitchen to have a brick and mortar in 2023￼

Next year, Duck & Drake Mobile Kitchen, located outside of Digress Wine at 1215 Edgewater Drive in College Park, will have a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

Owned and operated by Heberto and Rona Segura, Duck & Drake Kitchen offers an array of high-end, seasonal dishes such as Wagyu Beef Sliders, Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas, Passion Fruit Panna Cotta, and Braised Lamb Shoulder. ‌Combined with Digress wines, the location has become a seasonal hotspot.

Duck & Drake Kitchen will open on the ground floor of the downtown Radius Apartments, at 355 N. Rosalind Avenue early next year. ‌With 2,400 square feet for a bar, the space allows for sophisticated wine lists,‌ ‌cocktails,‌ ‌and‌ ‌beer.

They will continue to serve from both the Digress location as well as the new brick-and-mortar in 2023, according to their social media.

At the Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards in 2021, Duck and Drake Kitchen won Best Restaurant, and Digress was named Best Wine Bar.

Details were requested but were not yet answered.