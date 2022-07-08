ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to stay court order blocking it from setting immigration enforcement priorities

By Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The move potentially sets up Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the...

FFROCK
2d ago

what the heck is going on with this administration? they gave our oil reserves to China when we are begging for oil, the borders are wide open and fentinyl is pouring into our country and killing hundreds of thousands of people, mostly young ones, millions of illegal immigrants are coming into our country with no consequences, murderers are being let out of jail, they are stomping on the Constitution, crime is out of control, they want to take away our guns, they don't respect any laws....when does this madness end? IMPEACH BIDEN AND HIS COMMUNIST ADMINISTRATION!

RevDonDee
2d ago

Here, I'll set the priorities for them. 1) enforce all immigration laws currently existing. 2) halt, stop, cease, and prevent all illegal crossings. 3) asylum seekers, see priority #1. 4) hold all government officials accountable for not enforcing immigration laws. 5) if the administration doesn't like the laws, change them through Congress.

Scott Stefanec
2d ago

Sorry Joe the Supreme Court must uphold the laws of the land and you don’t get to pick and choose which ones you want to enforce or look away from you also took an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States maybe you should try doing so.

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

