Steele County, MN

Steele County Historical Extravaganza Sunday in Owatonna

By Roy Koenig
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
The Steele County Historical Society is giving you the chance to get a feel for life in southern Minnesota as it was a century ago. The Historical Extravaganza is Sunday, July 10 from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Village of Yesteryear in Owatonna. It is free to...

