Steele County Historical Extravaganza Sunday in Owatonna

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Parks Department is about to launch a process that could result in big changes to the city's municipal golf courses. Members of the board will be presented with four reports that will focus on the Northern Hills, Eastwood, and Hadley Creek golf facilities. A news release says the reports "will contain information on the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each course and potential high-level future uses for each course." The Park Board previously received a report on the Soldiers Field Golf Course as part of the discussion of a new Master Plan for the entire Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO