Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Tewksbury Softball Coach Brittney Souza – Local Topics

Taffer's Tavern, the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, has announced that it will open its first Boston area location at Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown from Boylston Properties and Wilder, later this summer. The Watertown, Massachusetts opening marks the second Taffer’s Tavern franchise location, with a third opening rapidly approaching in Washington, D.C. The brand’s first restaurant opened in October 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
