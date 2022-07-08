ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Tewksbury Softball Coach Brittney Souza – Local Topics

By Bill Newell
msonewsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Tewksbury softball coach Brittney Souza, who discusses her team’s 3-1 loss to Westfield in the state championship for Division 2. Tewksbury softball loses only...

www.msonewsports.com

msonewsports.com

North Shore Today, Monday, July 11 – Top Local News Updates – Photos – Community Announcements

North Shore Today Podcast with Rick Moore and Bill Newell. Weather – National Weather Service – Monday, Nice start to the workweek with continued sunny & dry weather. Warming trend begins today, turning more humid later today too. Tuesday, A Few Late-Day Strong to Severe Storms] It’s been fairly inactive weather-wise of late. Our weather pattern turns more active on Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible later in the day on Tuesday, especially in the area shaded in yellow and dark green:
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
fsrmagazine.com

Taffer's Tavern to Open First Boston Location at Arsenal Yards

Taffer's Tavern, the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, has announced that it will open its first Boston area location at Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown from Boylston Properties and Wilder, later this summer. The Watertown, Massachusetts opening marks the second Taffer’s Tavern franchise location, with a third opening rapidly approaching in Washington, D.C. The brand’s first restaurant opened in October 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
WATERTOWN, MA
Lowell, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Westfield, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Sports
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Tinybeans Boston

8 Airbnb Rentals for Your Summer Getaway

If your family is looking for a spot to enjoy some time away this summer, we’ve got some great options for you. These Airbnbs are just a short drive from Boston and have ocean views, private pools, game rooms and plenty of space for your family to spread out. We particularly love the ones with fire pits, naturally.
BOSTON, MA
Jonathan Pollard
wgbh.org

The fight to undam the Charles River comes to Natick

Natick resident Brad Peterson is afraid of what will happen to an iconic and “majestic” part of town if officials decide to remove a 90-year-old dam. “It will look like every other part of the Charles River that’s now downstream of the dam. And that’s mostly a shallow, slow-moving, muddy creek,” he said at a recent committee meeting to consider the future of the dam.
NATICK, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
walls102.com

Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
#Softball Player#Merrimack Valley#Tewksbury Softball#Division 2#Little League
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Softball
Twitter
Sports
nshoremag.com

Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
mghihp.edu

MGH Institute of Health Professions Responds to Nursing Shortage with New Part-Time Bachelor’s Program

Boston, MA (July 11, 2022): Responding to an existing national nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing has launched a new part-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that can help increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses that hospitals increasingly prefer.
BOSTON, MA

