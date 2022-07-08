ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets, Kevin Porter held preliminary extension talks?

 3 days ago
Zach Lowe: Kevin Porter, Jr. is the wildcard to me. He’s up for an extension. I’ve heard there have been some very, very, very, very, very, very, very preliminary talks about talking at some point in the future, but some openness to a deal there. Tim MacMahon: I think there are mixed opinions internally. And, you know, frankly, externally the opinion I get most often is the Rockets should not give him an extension.

Source: ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Much of the Rockets team is here, with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, David Nwaba, Garrison Mathews, K.J. Martin and Sterling Brown filling much of the first two rows. – 10:20 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

John Wall sitting courtside near Alperen Sengun, John Lucas, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The beauty of basketball (and buyouts). – 10:17 PM

David Hardisty: Tari Eason on possibly playing with Seattle guys KPJ and Paolo Banchero: “That would be really dope. I’ve known Paolo since high school and Kevin since high school. I have a pretty good relationship with Paolo. We roomed together at Pangos.” Called it a “special” opportunity. -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 20, 2022

Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. are eligible for contract extensions now. At the beginning of the offseason, representation for both approached management in hopes of beginning those talks, sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022

Adam Spolane: Christian Wood says he’s in town to spend time with his teammates to “build chemistry back to where it was”. He’s spent most of the offseason in LA and has spent time with Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Josh Christopher, K.J. Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / June 8, 2022

