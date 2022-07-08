ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pauline Lyons is July 2022’s Public Servant of the Month

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVERE, MA – Today Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Pauline Lyons as July 2022’s Public Servant of the Month. Pauline has been helping to feed Revere’s children for 24 years through the RPS Food Services, and continues her work at the Rumney Marsh Academy. A lifelong resident of Revere, Pauline has also...

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham DPW Communication Manager Leaving

FRAMINGHAM – After 3 years with Framingham Department of Public Works, Allyssa Jewell is leaving. Jewell was hired as the senior communications project manager for Framingham DPW in July 2019. She was also the backup City spokesperson for the Spicer Administration, when the Public Information was off or not...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Amherst community mourns unexpected death of off-duty firefighter

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Fire Department and local community are mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and EMT after his unexpected death. Jim Lockwood began serving Amherst Fire Rescue in 1990 and later became one of the longest-standing members. According to the chief, Lockwood suffered a medical...
AMHERST, NH
universalhub.com

Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Stores Cash Customers’ Checks, Then Sell Them Lotto Tickets

By HENRY KUCZYNSKI, ETHAN BIDDLE, ISABEL TEHAN and MELISSA ELLIN / Boston University, Boston University. At All Checks Cashed in Everett, Massachusetts, a red neon sign beckons customers to cash their checks, pay utilities and try their luck with scores of lottery tickets. Glittering, multicolored scratch tickets on a wall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

One person in hospital from stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning. At 3:52 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 2179 Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries upon arriving...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Promoting "No Books No Ball," Governor Baker Shoots Hoops In Roxbury

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to the court in Roxbury to promote the summer launch of a basketball program that aims to improve youth athletic and academic skills. No Books No Ball is recognized by the Boston City Council as...
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nshoremag.com

Top Beach Towns on the North Shore

Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
TRAVEL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Stabbing in Roxbury

A portion of Nubian Square remains closed at this hour as Boston police investigate an early morning stabbing. Boston EMS confirms that one person was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers can be seen investigating the incident that happened at the corner of Ruggles and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...

