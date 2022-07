Ah, the state of Texas. The Lone Star State. Things are definitely bigger here, including the overall size of the state. It used to be that you'd hit the road on trips and along the way you'd see fields of oil wells and oil derricks. Although there are still some here and there, these massive fields are now transforming into wind farms. Why not? Anyone who has lived in this part of Texas for any amount of time knows the wind blows. There's certainly no shortage of that.

