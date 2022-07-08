ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

The link between recreational drug use and dental disease

By Lorna Gladwin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Are periodontitis, dental caries and xerostomia more frequently present in recreational ecstasy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Drug Use#Disease#National Statistics#Bmc Public Health 2009
Nature.com

Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GLP1 receptor agonist overcomes SGLT2 inhibitor-related overeating

Sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor treatment affects central regulation of appetite and satiety, which results in increased carbohydrate intake. It has now been demonstrated that these effects might be blunted by combining SGLT2 inhibitors with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists to further facilitate weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A ‘replace me’ signal from dying brown fat fires up weight loss

Brown fat in the body converts energy into heat. The discovery that inosine molecules are released from dying brown fat and induce heat production in nearby brown fat cells could point to a way of combating obesity. Katrien De Bock 0 &. Katrien De Bock. Katrien De Bock is in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell atlas of keratoconus corneas revealed aberrant transcriptional signatures and implicated mechanical stretch as a trigger for keratoconus pathogenesis

Keratoconus is a common ectatic corneal disorder in adolescents and young adults that can lead to progressive visual impairment or even legal blindness. Despite the high prevalence, its etiology is not fully understood. In this study, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis on 39,214 cells from central corneas of patients with keratoconus and healthy individuals, to define the involvement of each cell type during disease progression. We confirmed the central role of corneal stromal cells in this disease, where dysregulation of collagen and extracellular matrix (ECM) occurred. Differential gene expression and histological analyses revealed two potential novel markers for keratoconus stromal cells, namely CTSD and CTSK. Intriguingly, we detected elevated levels of YAP1 and TEAD1, the master regulators of biomechanical homeostasis, in keratoconus stromal cells. Cyclical mechanical experiments implicated the mechanical stretch in prompting protease production in corneal stromal cells during keratoconus progression. In the epithelial cells of keratoconus corneas, we observed reduced basal cells and abnormally differentiated superficial cells, unraveling the corneal epithelial lesions that were usually neglected in clinical diagnosis. In addition, several elevated cytokines in immune cells of keratoconus samples supported the involvement of inflammatory response in the progression of keratoconus. Finally, we revealed the dysregulated cell-cell communications in keratoconus, and found that only few ligand-receptor interactions were gained but a large fraction of interactional pairs was erased in keratoconus, especially for those related to protease inhibition and anti-inflammatory process. Taken together, this study facilitates the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying keratoconus pathogenesis, providing insights into keratoconus diagnosis and potential interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy