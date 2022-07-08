Early cancer diagnosis reduces the cost of the disease

Retinal drusen are deposits of inflammatory proteins that are found in macular degeneration and glomerulonephritis and result, in part, from complement activation. This was a cross-sectional observational study of individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) recruited from a Gastroenterology clinic who underwent non-mydriatic retinal photography. Deidentified images were examined for drusen, and drusen counts and size were compared with matched controls, and examined for clinical associations. The cohort with IBDÂ comprised 19 individuals with ulcerative colitis, 41 with Crohn's disease and three with indeterminate colitis, including 34 males (54%) andÂ an overall median age of 48Â (IQR 23)Â years. Their median IBD duration was 7Â (IQR 10)Â years, median CRP level was 7 (IQR 14)Â mg/L, and 28 (44%) had complications (fistula, stricture, bowel resection etc.), while 28 with Crohn's disease (68%) had colonic involvement. Drusen counts were higher in IBD than controls (12"‰Â±"‰34, 3"‰Â±"‰8 respectively, p"‰="‰0.04). Counts"‰â‰¥"‰10 were also more common (14, 22%, and 4, 6%, p"‰="‰0.02, OR 4.21, 95%CI 1.30 to 13.63), and associated with longer disease duration (p"‰="‰0.01, OR 1.06, 95%CI 1.00 to 1.13), an increased likelihood of complications (p"‰="‰0.003, OR 6.90, 95%CI 1.69 to 28.15) and higher CRP levels at recruitment (p"‰="‰0.008, OR1.02, 95%CI 1.00 to 1.05). Increased retinal drusen were found in all four individuals with Crohn's disease and IgA glomerulonephritis. IBD and drusen may share pathogenetic mechanisms and underlying risk factors such as complement activation.
