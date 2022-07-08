ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Where prevention starts

Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients love the feel of a beautifully clean mouth. Oral health begins with good daily cleaning and that's why dentists, dental hygienists and dental therapists recommend TANDEX....

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Anti-seizure medication has a new target

An anti-seizure medication acts on unexpected molecular targets, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Designed to target AMPA receptors in the brain, the medication—called perampanel—turns out to also modulate kainate receptors, according to Geoffrey Swanson, Ph.D., professor of Pharmacology and senior author of the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newsweek

World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023

Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicineNet.com

Thyroid Storm vs Thyrotoxicosis: Differences

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck that produces and releases two hormones: triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones play a crucial role in several important bodily functions, such as maintaining:. Body temperature. Heart rate. Metabolism. What is thyroid storm vs thyrotoxicosis?. Thyroid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Neonatal sepsis and the skin microbiome

Neonatal sepsis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in preterm infants. Preterm and very low birth weight infants are particularly susceptible to sepsis due to their immature skin barrier, naive immune system, exposure to broad-spectrum antibiotics, and insertion of medical devices. Neonatal intestinal dysbiosis has been linked to neonatal sepsis; however, the cutaneous microbiome likely plays a role as well, as common sepsis pathogens also dominate the skin flora. This review summarizes our current understanding of the infant skin microbiome and common causative pathogens in neonatal sepsis, as well as the relationship between the two. A better understanding of the role of the skin microbiome in the pathogenesis of neonatal sepsis may guide future prophylaxis and treatment.
HEALTH
geekspin

AI-powered bracelet helps kids with ADHD

Tully, an AI bracelet that improves the emotional awareness of children recently launched their Kickstarter campaign that aims to provide a tech-driven solution to kids showing symptoms of ADHD and ADD. The bracelet is an amalgam of artificial intelligence, biometrics, and analytics that essentially produces solutions for these conditions on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Cool Technology for Seniors in 2022

Many seniors rely on technology every day for well-being, safety, and pure fun. Here’s some of the top technology for seniors – easy and inexpensive enough for general use. Three out of four adults over the age of 50 use technology to stay connected, according to a 2022...
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain

Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?. One nutrition expert from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio suggests that while they may burn your tongue at the dinner table and trigger gastrointestinal distress traveling through your body, they actually could help improve your lifelong health.
OHIO STATE
BBC

The video game prescribed by doctors to treat ADHD

While many parents worry that their children spend too much time playing computer games, Kelcey Sihanourath is pleased to see her son Owain pick up his tablet. Now aged 13, he was diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in pre-school. Since then, the family, who live in the US...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

When Excessive Burping Can Be A Serious Concern

Although perhaps a little embarrassing, an ill-timed burp is simply the body's natural way of expelling air from the digestive system (via Healthline). A combo of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, a burp can be prompted by chewing gum, talking while eating, smoking, sucking on hard candy, or eating or drinking too quickly — particularly when it comes to carbonated beverages, such as soda. Generally speaking, burps are nothing to worry about. However, in some cases, belching that's accompanied by additional gastrointestinal symptoms may be a sign of a health condition, according to Women's Health.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Home Remedies and Natural Treatment for Diverticulitis Symptoms

Diverticulitis and diverticulosis are together called diverticular disease. Diverticulosis is when small pouches form in the lining of the colon. These outpouchings (diverticula) usually don’t cause any problems. But they can become inflamed (diverticulitis) and then lead to pain and other symptoms. In some cases, a diverticulitis flare-up might...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
WORLD
Nature.com

A ‘replace me’ signal from dying brown fat fires up weight loss

Brown fat in the body converts energy into heat. The discovery that inosine molecules are released from dying brown fat and induce heat production in nearby brown fat cells could point to a way of combating obesity. Katrien De Bock 0 &. Katrien De Bock. Katrien De Bock is in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

The Types Of Estrogen Explained

The most common perception of estrogen is that it is a reproductive hormone in women. It should be noted, however, that men also produce estrogen. Although men produce estrogen at lower levels than women, their bodies require the hormone to function properly. Men with high estrogen levels may experience erectile...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self

For centuries, people have been using mindfulness meditation to try to relieve their pain, but neuroscientists have only recently been able to test if and how this actually works. In the latest of these efforts, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine measured the effects of mindfulness on pain perception and brain activity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
LiveScience

What is the link between IBS and anxiety?

Those with IBS know that stress is often a trigger for their symptoms, making it difficult to navigate IBS and anxiety together as interacting conditions. The anxiety around having IBS symptoms can result in more IBS symptoms, as our guts respond to stress hormones that we release, such as cortisol and adrenaline.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parade

What Is Chicory Root and How Does It Benefit the Body?

If you’ve ever tried curbing your coffee consumption, you know that it’s not easy. Sure, there’s no shortage of tea options out there. But as any coffee drinker will tell you, the taste and experience of tea are completely different from that of coffee. Lately, brewed chicory...
LIFESTYLE

