ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Boat race ready to head down the Missouri River

By Alan Morgensztern
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe endurance race along the Missouri River from Kaw Point in Kansas City to St. Charles known as the American Water Missouri River 340 (MR340) is set to begin Tuesday, marking its 17th year. At least 650 paddlers in 485 boats will start the race early Tuesday and have...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
midtownkcpost.com

More Steptoe Homes Lost, Erasing More of Kansas City’s Black History￼

It’s been a while since the Midtown KC Post shared any new stories, but here today is a new one. This block history was inspired by the fact that three buildings on the block – part of the historic but increasingly endangered – Steptoe neighborhood have been demolished. Steptoe is one of the most important places in Midtown history and all traces of it are rapidly being lost. Despite the fact that local historians and neighborhood residents have been warning of the demise of Steptoe for years, its destruction continues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Columbia, MO
Cars
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Race#Missouri River#Vehicles#Kaw Point#American
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community. This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area. Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage. However, a few metal buildings and sheds...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX2Now

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

Compiled a list of the most common jobs in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
933kwto.com

Hartzler Campaign Criticizes The “2 St. Louis Erics”

Harrisonville, Mo. – The campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler lambasted the St. Louis Erics on Thursday for denying Missouri conservatives the opportunity to hear from the leading candidates on a debate stage at a scheduled Nexstar debate on July 13. This afternoon, Nexstar officially confirmed to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race. John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy