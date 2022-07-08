ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

The 10 best hotels in Slidell, United States

By Randal Brittian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the best hotels in Slidell, Louisiana including Holiday Inn & Suites Slidell - New Orleans Area, an IHG Hotel, Holiday Inn Express Slidell, an IHG Hotel, Comfort Inn & Suites, Best Western Slidell Hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Slidell, LA, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Slidell - North...

K945

Largest Go-Kart Track in America Is Right Here in Louisiana

Recently I saw a friend post about the largest go-kart track in the country. I scrolled past it not realizing that the massive track was located in the Bayou State. NOLA Motorsports is just a quick 20-minute drive from New Orleans and I am convinced it is a must-visit next time you visit the Big Easy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Culture Aid NOLA giving out free hurricane prep kits on Saturday at City Park

No-barrier food aid group Culture Aid NOLA will give out free hurricane prep kits on Saturday, July 16, at Tad Gormley Stadium, as part of a new initiative to help New Orleanians get ready well before a storm starts to threaten the city. The giveaway will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and people can drive up or walk up for kits.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Polo Silk gets his biggest show yet at the New Orleans Museum of Art

If you’re going to take a photo of someone in a New Orleans club, you’ve got to get the shoes in the shot. “Guess what, I’m gonna cut their head off in the picture, but I better not cut off the shoes that are meant to be seen,” says Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell. “Man, that was code to start a fight!”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Lobster roll pop-up brings taste of New England to New Orleans

New Orleans is a seafood town, but one shellfish dish hasn’t been readily available in the Crescent City: the lobster roll. Joel Griffin is changing that with his pop-up, Joel’s Lobster Rolls. This pop-up can be found at Uptown spots serving up the New England staple, tasty lobster...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wibailoutpeople.org

New Orleans fighters for abortion rights close down Canal St. and Loyola Ave., vow to build mass movement

Activists shutting down the streets for abortion rights. Click for Fox 8 video. More than 150 people took the fight to restore abortion rights to the streets of New Orleans July 8. We rallied outside the courthouse to send a message to the oil industry-puppet AG Landry and his millionaire cronies: we will not let them go forward with their war on women, trans people, and all workers. We shut down both Canal St. and Loyola Ave. to tell them we’re done with business as usual.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
antigravitymagazine.com

A Stage of Her Own

Navigating bewildered tourists and bustling hustlers on Bourbon Street to the Saint Louis Street entrance of New Orleans legend Chris Owens’ tranquil home is its own small journey. I’ve been summoned here for a walkthrough with her niece to see if the company I work for, The Occasional Wife, will manage an estate sale to liquidate items from Owens’ home and business. Scrolled iron doors open into a 20th century rococo rhapsody in white, black, gold, and reflective surfaces. The lady of the house is no longer present, but the property is laden with clues about this iconic person.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man upset about dirty needles popping up in neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Drug addiction is at an all time high, fueled in part by the deadly drug fentanyl coming over the southern border. And while some groups are trying to decrease the health problems that go along with addiction, others say it's putting their neighborhood children at risk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WDSU

The 40-year-anniversary of Pan Am Flight 759 that crashed in Kenner

July 9, 2022 marks 40 years since Pan Am Flight 759 crashed. It was caused by microburst-induced wind shear, and it killed over 150 people. Winds from a storm off the ENE side of the East/West Runway hit the ground and forced air up. Then the plane hit the downburst winds, and the plane crashed to the ground. It took about a minute from take-off to the crash.
KENNER, LA

