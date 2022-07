BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge will be giving out backpacks and school supplies in August. The first 500 children who come to the Back-to-School Community Fair will receive a backpack full of school supplies. In order for a child to receive a backpack, parents must bring a valid ID, a child must be present, and a child must be between the ages of five and 12.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO