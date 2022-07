At Huntington, we serve students of all levels of ability and achievement. If you have a student with unique learning needs or a learning disability, you’ve probably heard of the Individualized Education Plan, better known as an IEP, and the Section 504 plan. As a former school psychologist, I am often asked about the processes involved and the differences between an IEP and 504. Both plans offer accommodations for students from kindergarten through twelfth grade and allow students with learning difficulties to receive help if they qualify. I hope this information helps you feel more informed if you are considering one of these plans.

