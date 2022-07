1.) The reality of Training Camp 2022 is almost upon us. Wishing it were here or thinking about it too much brings the already fleeting tenure of summer in New England closes to a close. And we hold tightly to every warm day, every chance to be happy and out of doors for as long as possible in these parts. But fact is we’re about two and a half weeks away from the official start of camp on July 27th. While summer is far from gone it’s time to face reality; football is almost here.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO