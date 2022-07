A Huntsville man arrested in June on two counts of home repair fraud in Decatur is now facing a third count, stemming from an incident in Lacey's Spring. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said it learned of the Laceys Spring incident and began its own investigation into the case. The homeowner, like those in Decatur, said she hired Johnny Ray Jordan for home repairs that were never completed.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO