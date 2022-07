Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO