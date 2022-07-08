ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas’ Most Beautiful Nail Salons — 5 Pampering Palaces That Go a Step Beyond

Cover picture for the articleVerbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar. Finding the perfect nail salon can be tricky. Priorities in nail care range from non-toxic products to the prettiest place to enjoy some pampering. Fortunately for Dallas, our city has a wealth of salons that...

papercitymag.com

DFW Restaurant Week’s Full Lineup is Revealed With Reservations Day Here — Building Foodie Anticipation and Brunch Buzz

Savory or sweet, the choice is yours at Rise during DFW Restaurant Week. (Photo by Ryan McAdams / DFW Restaurant Week.) Anticipation for the annual foodie feeding frenzy is officially heating up in North Texas. Reservations open for DFW Restaurant Week today (Monday, July 11) with the list of participating Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants revealed and the multi-course menus ready to peruse online.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Thrillist

9 Relative Newcomers to the Texas Barbecue Scene That Are Worth a Visit

Thanks to the barbecue boom Texas has experienced over the last decade, ridiculously talented pitmasters have cropped up everywhere, breathing new life into a regional cuisine once associated with dusty roads and weathered picnic tables. (Okay, there’s still plenty of that.) These pitmasters and chefs are not only crushing classic ’cue like they’ve been at it for 70 years, but infusing their food with just as much culture as smoke. From a group of twenty-somethings who are masters of their craft to a former fine-dining chef whose approach to barbecue is refreshingly stripped-down and honest, these are the relative newcomers (all opened within the last four years) who are dominating Texas’ vibrant barbecue scene.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas works to reconcile homeowner concerns on short-term rental market

Signs denouncing short-term rentals populate more than a dozen front lawns around the Lakewood Heights area of Dallas. (Matt Payne/Community Impact Newspaper) Several hours of discussion held by Dallas City Council members on how to manage short-term rental properties throughout the city could soon lead to zoning restrictions and a new registration process.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best state fair food in Dallas outside of fair season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fair food, get your fair food here!. Well, if there was a better time to tell you this we would, but there’s no better time than the present. Monday, July 11 is National State Fair Food Day! So, if you’re into corn dogs, funnel cakes and all things giant and fried, we’re about to speak your language.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CandysDirt

This Luxe Downtown Penthouse Offers Exceptional Style

George Dahl, an iconic architect of the Art Deco movement and designer of the Dallas Morning News building, further cemented his mark on Downtown Dallas by designing 1505 Elm Street. This incredible building offers sweeping city views, luxury penthouse living, and modern design touches. Also, it’s right in the heart of the city. Skylar Champion of Dave Perry Miller has an amazing listing at this beautiful building for just $550,000.
DALLAS, TX
Sand Hills Express

Meet the couple behind the world’s only Ethiopian-Texas barbecue restaurant

You might not think Ethiopian and Texan cuisine would mix, but when couple Fasicka and Patrick Hicks combined their recipes, they created an international sensation. Their restaurant, Smoke N Ash, is in a small strip mall in Arlington, Texas, and has everything that would be expected to be found in a barbecue place—like ribs and brisket.
ARLINGTON, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Retailers Gobbling Up Vacant Store Space

DFW shops are getting gobbled up by businesses as construction slows down.Josue Ramos/Unsplash. As new construction begins to slow, retailers across North Texas are grabbing all the vacant store space that hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dallas News, only 6% of shopping space was available mid-year. That is among the lowest vacancy rates North Texas has seen. What adds to the low vacancy is the construction total and less square footage.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Ford's Garage Serves Up Photo-Ops and Burgers

Ford’s Garage, whose website blurb claims is “your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome,” started out in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012 and arrived in Plano this June. This is another in a long line of cutesy-themed restaurants, this one decked out to resemble...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Change likely coming for Lakeside apartments

The purchase of Nexus Lakeside last year and the appointment of a new community management company at Elan Flower Mound in January suggest other changes may be in store for the two large Lakeside properties, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside. AvalonBay Communities of...
LAKESIDE, TX
CW33

Thirsty? Here are the best places to celebrate National Piña Colada Day, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, July 10, is National Piña Colada Day and what better way to end the weekend than with a cold refreshing drink. This cold alcoholic beverage goes with any meal and is the ultimate drink of the summer. If you want to celebrate National Piña Colada Day, here is some inspiration. Here is Yelp’s list of the best places to get Piña Colada in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

McKinney Native Snags Wimbledon Girl’s Title

McKinney native wins Wimbledon girls’ title, becomes 2nd American to win in 30 years The 16-year-old Texas tennis star became the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls’ singles title. (WFAA; Dallas) – A 16 year old Texas tennis sensation is now the second American...
MCKINNEY, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX

