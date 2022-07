FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Politics is not something Doctor Shanna Combs brings up with patients.Increasingly, though, it is something they bring up with her."It was a little disconcerting at first in September when I started having parents be like, 'So... Senate Bill 8,'" she said chuckling.Dr. Combs is an OBGYN who specializes in treating children and adolescents. She's long prescribed birth control to help manage their periods."It can make them lighter. It can make them less painful and, you know, basically make life livable if you have really bad periods," she said.But lately she says more young patients and...

