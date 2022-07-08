APD Seeking Community Assistance in Identifying Suspect of the 28th Robbery Series of 2022

Cases:

1. 22-1571488 – June 6, 2022 – 8:45 P.M. – 5403 Cameron Rd (Discoteca 2000)

2. 22-5018665 – June 24, 2022 – 6:30 P.M. – 2100 E. Riverside Dr (Cricket Wireless)

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in this year’s 28th Robbery Series. The first occurred on June 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., at the Discoteca 2000 at 5403 Cameron Rd. The second one happened on June 24th at approximately 6:30 p.m., at the Cricket Wireless store at 2100 E Riverside Dr.

The suspect pulled out a handgun during both robberies and threatened the store employees. He ran out of the store with money and other merchandise.

The suspect is described as:

- White or Hispanic Male

- Stocky

- 5’6” – 5’8”

- “high and tight” haircut

The suspect wore different clothing at each robbery. At the Cameron Rd location, the suspect wore Army ACU tan digital camouflage long sleeve shirt and pants, a tan Boonie hat, black gloves, black shoes, a camouflage facemask, and sunglasses.

- Cameron Rd: Army ACU tan digital camouflage long sleeve shirt and pants, tan boonie hat, black gloves, black shoes, camouflage facemask, sunglasses

- E. Riverside Dr: long sleeve red shirt, gray short sleeve t-shirt over top, with a large black stripe across the chest and along the shoulders, black pants, black shoes, camouflage boonie hat, black medical gloves, dark colored mask

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.