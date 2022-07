Early in the morning of July 10, authorities responded to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints stake center in Monroe to reports of vandalism. Upon arrival they found red spray paint on two places on the sidewalk as well as on the parking lot. According to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis, now both church houses in Monroe as well as the gas station have been vandalized within the past few weeks.

MONROE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO