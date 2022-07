Rashad Evans has praised his former rival Jon Jones for training with Henry Cejudo after leaving JacksonWink last year. After it was announced in late 2021 that Jon Jones had received a ban from JacksonWink MMA, many wondered what direction he’d be opting to go in next. While he hasn’t been in the Octagon since then, ‘Bones’ has certainly been busy as he continues to build his body in preparation for a move up to heavyweight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO