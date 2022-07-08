ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Middle Township Approves Funding for Dispatch Services

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle Township officials this week fixed a mistake in its budget. The Press of Atlantic City reports...

Charter Boat Strikes Local Bridge, 22 People Rescued: Report

A charter fishing boat struck the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge near Sea Isle City Monday evening, and 22 people were taken off the boat to safety. NJ.com reports that the “Starfish” hit the bridge and began taking on water, according to the United States Coast Guard. Those rescued were taken ashore by a good Samaratin.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sea Isle City to Sell off Old Street Signs

Street signs that have been retired in Sea Isle City will go on sale August 6th. City officials announced that the Community Lodge will host the sale of the signs on that date; they came down after newer street signs were put up. The cost will be $35 per sign.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Sea Isle City to Establish Speed Limit on Promenade

The Sea Isle City Council meets Tuesday and is expected to establish a 10mph speed limit on the promenade as a way to regulate electric and motorized bicycles and scooters. Council is also expected to approve a new contract for its public works’ union that will run through the end of next year.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons

State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City. According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Proposed For Camden’s Former Ferry Plaza: A 3-Story Building With Virtua Medical Facility & 47 Senior Affordable Rental Units; Demo Approval Also Sought

On July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City of Camden Planning Board will conduct a public hearing via Zoom to hear the application of 1800 Davis Associates Urban Renewal, LLC for Preliminary and Final Site Plan approval for property located at 1800 Davis Street (the former Ferry Plaza office building) that is located within the Whitman Park Redevelopment Area.
CAMDEN, NJ
County Seeks Federal Grant to Study Replacement of Townsends Inlet Bridge

Federal funding was used to build the Townsends Inlet Bridge during the Great Depression. Now, federal funds may be used to plan the 83-year-old bridge’s demise. Cape May County will apply for a federal grant to help pay for a study for the replacement of the antiquated bridge, a throwback to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NORTH WILDWOOD: MISSING TEEN

NORTH WILDWOOD POLICE REQUESTING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE ON WHEREABOUTS OF MISSING JUVENILE. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a 16 year old female last seen in North Wildwood on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Kaylee Mehaffey is a white female, approximately 5’5″ and 120...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Woman, 21, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Camden. On Sunday, July 10, at 11:48 p.m., Camden County police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
July 10, 2022

The Villas Volunteer Fire Department reports a car flipped onto its roof early Saturday morning resulting in no injuries. The Department reports that all occupants were out of the vehicle after the accident. It was a single vehicle accident. The post Car Flips in Villas, No Injuries Reported appeared first on Regional Media News.
VILLAS, NJ
North Wildwood Police Seek Missing 16 Year Old Girl

North Wildwood Police are searching for 16 year old Kaylee Mehaffey who went missing on Sunday. Police say Mehaffey frequents the North Wildwood and Wildwood boardwalk in the summer, but primarily resides in Harleysville, PA. If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact city police. Photo...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Big Change Could Be Coming To Atlantic City, NJ Elections

The Atlantic City Independence Committee has lived-up to their prior promise, in pursuit of changing the form of government in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have confirmed that the committee of petitioners delivered 1,941 resident/voter signatures earlier today to Atlantic City Clerk Paula Geletei. Geletei has certified receipt of the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

