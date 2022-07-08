ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Shares Video Recap Of First-Ever ‘Deathbats Club’ Event In New York City

By Blabbermouth
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, AVENGED SEVENFOLD hosted its very first event for members...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City Legend: The Haunted Treasure of Our Lady Liberty

More than twelve million immigrants have passed by the Statue of Liberty in New York. People came seeking a better life, but perhaps the Lady herself had other plans. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
104.5 The Team

Why Are More Sharks Lurking Off New York Beaches?

Three shark attacks in a little more than a week off New York beaches has local officials, marine biologists and scientists looking for answers. According to the The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File says there have been 10 unprovoked incidents of human-shark interactions in New York over the past 100 years, including the 3 from last week! That is one every ten yeas and now there have been 3 in a week? Something is different and according to local researchers, it could be a good thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avenged Sevenfold#The Band#Sevenfold#Nft#Deathbats Club#Dbc
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
younghollywood.com

Top 5 Must-Visit Summer Attractions in NYC!

It's true what they say, there is no place like New York City. If you're looking for a city with the same level of excitement, you won't find it anywhere else. NYC is one of the world's liveliest cities. From the diverse population of people to the fantastic food, shopping boutiques, Broadway shows, and museums, it's bound to stay on the list of every tourist's must-visit places. With that being said, let's look at the top 5 must-visit summer attractions in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New York Culture

How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in New York City, According to Research?

Ah, New York City! One of the best cities in the world, if you ask Americans and many tourists. The best city ever, if you ask Monica from "FRIENDS" and Carry Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," and probably several other pop culture characters. And yet, NYC is unaffordable to many of us. And even if it was somewhat affordable, would you agree to spend a million dollars on a modest home?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy