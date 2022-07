A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a loan that allows you to borrow against the equity you've built up in your home and functions almost like a credit card. It provides an open line of credit that you can access for a certain amount of time (typically 10 years). During that time, you're only required to pay back the interest on money you've withdrawn, which means you can borrow a large amount of money for an extended period of time while only making minimum monthly payments.

